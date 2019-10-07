The Beaver Dam Chapter of American Association of University Women will host New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Chiaverini of Madison, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Beaver Dam High School Library, 205 Gould St.
The author will discuss her book, “Resistance Women,” and the research she completed to write the book. She is the author of numerous books including the Elm Creek Quilt Series, and “Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker.”
“Resistance Women” is an historical saga that recreates the danger, romance, and sacrifice of an era and brings to life one courageous, passionate American—Mildred Fish Harnack—and her circle of women friends who waged a clandestine battle against Adolf Hitler in Nazi Berlin
The book will be available for purchase.
