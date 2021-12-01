 Skip to main content
O’Keefe retires, receives award
From left, Dr. Timothy Bjelland, chief medical officer; Rhonda Larson, chief nursing officer; James O’Keefe, retired chief executive officer; Becca Oetzman, chief financial officer; Dara Bartels, chief executive officer; celebrate O’Keefe’s retirement on Dec. 1.

 MILE BLUFF/Contributed

In 2005, the family, friends and colleagues of James O’Keefe gathered to celebrate his new position as the president and chief executive officer of Mile Bluff Medical Center. Sixteen years later, on Dec. 1, they came together to wish him well in retirement.

In recognition of the commitment O’Keefe has had to rural health care throughout his career, the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative presented him with the Rural Champion, Partner & Friend award.

“I feel like I’m leaving Mile Bluff in even better hands; and am looking forward to the positive changes that are to come under Mile Bluff’s new leadership,” said O’Keefe.

