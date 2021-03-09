Oak Park place donates locally

Oak Park Place Baraboo sponsored a “Giving Hearts Fundraiser” in February for three local charities, $800 to Pathway Home, $500 to Sauk County Humane Society and $800 to Baraboo Area Food Pantry on March 8-9. Resident Arold Hamburg created and donated 10 Popsicle stick baskets to the cause. Residents, families, and Oak Park Place gave in support of these causes.