Oak Park place donates locally
Oak Park place donates locally

Oak Park Place donates SCHS

Sauk County Humane Society received a $500 donation on March 8. Pictured, Trish Good of Oak Park Place, left, and SCHS reps Rachel and Rocco.

 OAK PARK PLACE Contributed

Oak Park Place Baraboo sponsored a “Giving Hearts Fundraiser” in February for three local charities, $800 to Pathway Home, $500 to Sauk County Humane Society and $800 to Baraboo Area Food Pantry on March 8-9. Resident Arold Hamburg created and donated 10 Popsicle stick baskets to the cause. Residents, families, and Oak Park Place gave in support of these causes.

