Oakdale Electric Cooperative takes precautions

Oakdale Electric Cooperative has made the decision to postpone the annual meeting of members on March 21 due to the Coronavirus.

The following steps are being taken to ensure the safety of employees and customers:

Implementation of more frequent cleaning and sanitizing schedule throughout all Oakdale Electric Cooperative facilities.

Coordination of interdependent utilities, contractors and suppliers to evaluate how operations could be impacted by potential disruptions and make plans to reduce the chance of those disruptions.

Limitation of non-essential travel and minimization of unnecessary large group interaction.

Preparing office employees to work remotely from home when possible and if it becomes necessary, line workers will be available for any potential outages.

If necessary, Oakdale Electric Cooperative will be prepared to close its office to public access but will continue to provide 24/7 phone assistance to members. Members who are financially impacted by extenuating circumstances related to Coronavirus will be encouraged to contact OEC to set up a special payment plan.

For more information, call 608-372-4131, or email info@oakdalerec.com.