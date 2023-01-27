Obstetrician/gynecologist joins SSM Health

WAUPUN — SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic, 608 W. Brown St., Waupun, welcomes board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Karen Meyer, who is now accepting patients in Waupun and at SSM Health Physician Offices, 130 Corporate Drive, Beaver Dam.

Meyer will serve with Dr. Scott Hansfield, a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist with the SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic, as he prepares to retire in 2023. She will also serve with Amanda Hiemstra, a nurse practitioner who also sees patients in Beaver Dam and Waupun.

She provides comprehensive health care services to women of all ages, including pregnancy and childbirth, diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the female reproductive system, and management of perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms.

She has previously served for more than 17 years with the SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic. A graduate of the St. George’s University School of Medicine, she completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin. She is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 920-324-6803.