 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obstetrician/gynecologist joins SSM Health

  • 0

WAUPUN — SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic, 608 W. Brown St., Waupun, welcomes board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Karen Meyer, who is now accepting patients in Waupun and at SSM Health Physician Offices, 130 Corporate Drive, Beaver Dam.

Meyer will serve with Dr. Scott Hansfield, a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist with the SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic, as he prepares to retire in 2023. She will also serve with Amanda Hiemstra, a nurse practitioner who also sees patients in Beaver Dam and Waupun.

She provides comprehensive health care services to women of all ages, including pregnancy and childbirth, diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the female reproductive system, and management of perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms.

She has previously served for more than 17 years with the SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic. A graduate of the St. George’s University School of Medicine, she completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin. She is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

People are also reading…

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 920-324-6803.

Karen Meyer

Meyer
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Giebel joins bank

Giebel joins bank

Bank of Wisconsin Dells hired Ethan Giebel as vice president and commercial loan officer at the Wisconsin Dells Branch. He grew up in and resi…

PETS OF WEEK: Kolten and Uzi

PETS OF WEEK: Kolten and Uzi

Kolten is the last of Kenya’s litter. They all came together as strays that were found on the side of a road. He is about 3 months old, a mixe…

PETS OF WEEK: Minnie and Trudie

PETS OF WEEK: Minnie and Trudie

Minnie is an 11-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. She is currently 70 pounds and still growing. She’s a very sweet girl who loves attention. Minni…

Wisconsin Singers perform at BDHS

Wisconsin Singers perform at BDHS

The Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premier Broadway caliber touring production, will take the stage for its 55th sea…

Sen. Ballweg receives award

MADISON — For playing a significant role as a senate sponsor for multiple family law initiatives that ensures Wisconsin citizens can more easi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News