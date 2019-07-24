Ochsner Park is holding a centennial celebration from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 10 at Ochsner Park, 1927 903 Park St., Baraboo. There will be food available all day including, brats, burgers, sloppy joes, walking tacos, ice cream, and more.
Family fun old-time games and a scavenger hunt will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A dedication of the Ochsner Centennial Tree will begin at 2:30 p.m. Music by Hal Edwards Orchestra will from 3-5 p.m. There will also be historic photos and displays recognizing the park’s development through the years. The public is welcome to attend this free event.
