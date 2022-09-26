October is Mammoth Hike Challenge month

The Ice Age Trail Alliance will host the third annual Mammoth Hike Challenge in October. Participants are challenged to walk/hike/run/backpack 42 miles on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and visit three designated trail communities. Free registration is open at iceagetrail.org/mammoth-hike-challenge.

The challenge is open to all ages and ability levels. The trail offers a variety of trail types; from flat and paved in areas like Janesville or Manitowoc, to rugged and winding in Langlade County. The reward for completing the Mammoth Hike Challenge is a 2022 limited-edition challenge patch and certificate.

Hiking 42-miles may seem daunting to some, the Alliance is offering ways for challenge participants to earn “bonus” miles without hiking. They can attend challenge-related events to earn 10 miles or visit a fourth Trail Community to earn 10 miles.

There are 17 communities officially designated Ice Age Trail Communities, spread along the 1,200-mile Trail, including newcomers, Rib Lake and Merrill. The others are Antigo, Cornell, Cross Plains, Delafield, Hartland, Janesville, Lodi, Manitowoc-Two Rivers, Milton, Slinger, St. Croix Falls, Sturgeon Bay, Verona, West Bend, and Whitewater.

To encourage participants, the Ice Age Trail Alliance curated challenge itineraries, available at iceagetrail.com/mammoth-hike-challenge, providing trail maps and attractions.