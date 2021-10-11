October shows at The Palace Theater

October shows offered at The Palace Theater, 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells. For more information and tickets, visit dellspalace.com.
Oct. 16: 7 p.m., Air Supply, the Australian soft rock duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock. Tickets are $90-$190.
Oct. 22: 7 p.m., Comedy show featuring Rocky Laporte, Bill Bunker, and Mike Mercury. Tickets are $25.
Oct. 23: 7 p.m., Comedy show featuring Johnny Beehner, Chris Schlicting, and Mike Mercury. Tickets are $25.
Oct. 28: 7 p.m., Completely Unchained – The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute. Tickets are $19.95-$34.95.
Oct. 29: 1 p.m., The Amazing Kreskin, featuring a showman’s flair, a comedian’s wit, and the capacities of a bona fide Mentalist or thought-reader. Tickets are $19.95-$69.95.
Oct. 30: 7 p.m., Comedy show featuring Sonya White, Leslie Norris Townsend, and Michelle Krajecki. Tickets are $25.