October shows at The Palace Theater
October shows at The Palace Theater

October shows offered at The Palace Theater, 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells. For more information and tickets, visit dellspalace.com.

Oct. 16: 7 p.m., Air Supply, the Australian soft rock duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock. Tickets are $90-$190.

Oct. 22: 7 p.m., Comedy show featuring Rocky Laporte, Bill Bunker, and Mike Mercury. Tickets are $25.

Oct. 23: 7 p.m., Comedy show featuring Johnny Beehner, Chris Schlicting, and Mike Mercury. Tickets are $25.

Oct. 28: 7 p.m., Completely Unchained – The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute. Tickets are $19.95-$34.95.

Oct. 29: 1 p.m., The Amazing Kreskin, featuring a showman’s flair, a comedian’s wit, and the capacities of a bona fide Mentalist or thought-reader. Tickets are $19.95-$69.95.

Oct. 30: 7 p.m., Comedy show featuring Sonya White, Leslie Norris Townsend, and Michelle Krajecki. Tickets are $25.

