‘Oedipus’ opens Sunday at APT

“Oedipus” by Sophocles, adapted and directed by American Players Theatre Core Company member David Daniel opens at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Hill Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green. The play runs through Oct. 9. Tickets are available at americanplayers.org, or at 608-588-2361. Tickets for the filmed version also are available, which will be ready to view Sept. 27.