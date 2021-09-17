‘Oedipus’ opens Sunday at APT

“Oedipus” by Sophocles, adapted and directed by American Players Theatre Core Company member David Daniel opens at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Hill Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green. The play runs through Oct. 9. Tickets are available at americanplayers.org, or at 608-588-2361. Tickets for the filmed version also are available, which will be ready to view Sept. 27.
The cast includes Core Acting company member Gavin Lawrence in the title role, joined by La Shawn Banks, Sun Mee Chomet, Ted Deasy, Corey Jones, Samantha Newomb, Triney Sandoval, Thallis Santesteban and Marcus Truschinski.