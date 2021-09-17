 Skip to main content
‘Oedipus’ opens Sunday at APT
Cast of “Oedipus” includes from left, Marcus Truschinski, Samantha Newcomb, Ted Deasy, Gavin Lawrence, Sun Mee Chomet, which opens Sunday.

 LIZ LAUREN/Contributed

“Oedipus” by Sophocles, adapted and directed by American Players Theatre Core Company member David Daniel opens at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Hill Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green. The play runs through Oct. 9. Tickets are available at americanplayers.org, or at 608-588-2361. Tickets for the filmed version also are available, which will be ready to view Sept. 27.

The cast includes Core Acting company member Gavin Lawrence in the title role, joined by La Shawn Banks, Sun Mee Chomet, Ted Deasy, Corey Jones, Samantha Newomb, Triney Sandoval, Thallis Santesteban and Marcus Truschinski.

