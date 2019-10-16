Culver's of West Baraboo hosted the International Crane Foundation for a Share Night on Oct. 8 with 15% of proceeds donated to ICF to further its mission to conserve cranes and the ecosystems, watersheds, and flyways on which they depend. Hope, the ICF mascot, was on hand to welcome diners.
