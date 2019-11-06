Officer Burch discusses recent burglaries at Community Club

The Sauk Prairie Community Club held its meeting on Oct. 1 at the Vintage Brewery in Sauk City. Featured speaker was Officer Derek Burch, right, of the Sauk Prairie Police Department. He spoke about the current rash of burglaries and how to take safeguards in preventing theft with George Paul, left.
