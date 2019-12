Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Dodge County Clerk, Karen Gibson, was notified that a map publishing company mailed postcards to area residents offering a 2020 Dodge County Plat Book for sale. This plat book is not the Official Dodge County Plat Book.

The 2020 Official Dodge County Plat Book will be produced and sold at the county in mid-2020 for $30. For more information, call 920-386-3600.