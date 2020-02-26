Oh! Arts hosts Arts Wisconsin program featuring Anne Katz

Anne Katz is executive director of Arts Wisconsin, Wisconsin’s non-profit statewide community arts action, service, and development organization. Arts Wisconsin’s mission is to nurture, serve, promote and speak up for the arts in Wisconsin and all of its communities. Under her leadership, Arts Wisconsin received the 2004 Governor’s Award in Support of the Arts from the Wisconsin Foundation for the Arts.

Katz received the Alene Valkanas State Arts Advocacy Award from Americans for the Arts in June 2010, and has been honored by Wisconsin Woman Magazine in March 2010, and by Madison Magazine in June 2004, for her community cultural development work. She was also recognized in 2008-09, as one of the 25 most powerful arts leaders in the country, according to “Barry’s Blog,” an influential and widely-read arts blog written by former California Arts Council director Barry Hessenius.

She will hold a lunch and program from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. March 5 at Oh! Arts, 215 E. State St., Mauston. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Topics include how the arts and creativity can play an important role in rural community development; midwestern success stories using the arts for rural community development; examples of strategies used by successful art-based communities; opportunities for the future in community arts development.

For reservations by March 3, call 608-747-2111, or email ohartscoop@gmail.com.