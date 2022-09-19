 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oktoberfest at brewery returns Saturday

Al. Ringling Brewing will host its third annual Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the brewery, 623 Broadway, Baraboo.

The celebration will feature a Tapping of the Golden Keg event, live polka music, food, specialty craft beers, axe throwing, a stein hoisting competition and the inaugural outdoor marketplace. The marketplace will feature local craft and product vendors and a select number of food and beverage vendors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To apply for the craft and food/beverage marketplace, visit https://bit.ly/3Rk0nmY. For more information, visit alringlingbrewing.com/oktoberfest.

