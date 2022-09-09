 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oktoberfest at brewery returns Sept. 24

  • 0

Al. Ringling Brewing will host its third annual Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the brewery, 623 Broadway, Baraboo.

The celebration will feature a Tapping of the Golden Keg event, live polka music, food, specialty craft beers, axe throwing, a stein hoisting competition and the inaugural outdoor marketplace. The marketplace will feature local craft and product vendors and a select number of food and beverage vendors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To apply for the craft and food/beverage marketplace, visit https://bit.ly/3Rk0nmY. For more information, visit alringlingbrewing.com/oktoberfest.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Charles and Corry

PETS OF WEEK: Charles and Corry

Charles is a 3.5-month-old mixed breed dog, surrendered when his owner was no longer able to have him where they lived. He’s got a beautiful b…

PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Julietta

PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Julietta

Zena is a 5-year-old English pointer. She is very social, happy, loves to go for walks and has a lot of pointing instincts. She also gets alon…

PETS OF WEEK: Duchess and Rebel

PETS OF WEEK: Duchess and Rebel

Duchess is a 19-month-old Alaskan husky surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her where he lived. Duchess is a sweet and pl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News