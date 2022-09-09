Oktoberfest at brewery returns Sept. 24

Al. Ringling Brewing will host its third annual Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the brewery, 623 Broadway, Baraboo.

The celebration will feature a Tapping of the Golden Keg event, live polka music, food, specialty craft beers, axe throwing, a stein hoisting competition and the inaugural outdoor marketplace. The marketplace will feature local craft and product vendors and a select number of food and beverage vendors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.