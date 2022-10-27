 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old Oaks Trio to perform – NL grad comes home

Old Oaks Trio performs

Old Oaks Trio members, from left, Frank Laufenberg, guitars/vocals; Daniel Haschke, saxophones/flutes; Claire Kannapell, double bass/vocals.

 KYLE HILKER

Old Oaks Trio to perform – NL graduate comes home

The Old Oaks Trio will perform from 8-10 p.m. Nov. 4 at Wonderly’s Bar, 6840 Germantown Road, New Lisbon. The trio features New Lisbon High School alumnus Daniel Haschke performing on the saxophones and flutes. Attendance will be free of charge for patrons 21 and older.

Haschke grew up in New Lisbon where he earned the Wisconsin School Music Association Exemplary Soloist Award, toured Europe with the Wisconsin Ambassadors of Music Honors Band. He studied at UW-Madison and pursued a professional career in music.

The Old Oaks Trio has been nominated and received many Madison Area Music Association Awards. Their folk-funk originals are paired with covers from artists spanning from Neil Young to Jimi Hendrix to David Bowie.

For more information, contact Daniel Haschke at 608-343-9326, Frank Laufenberg at 608-335-0577, or email oldoaksmusic@gmail.com.

