Omni Solutions wins Innovation Award

MADISON — On Oct. 12, nine winners were honored from the 30 finalists and more than 300 nominees during the 2022 Wisconsin Innovation Awards at the Memorial Union in Madison. The ceremony recognized the state’s most innovative products and services from eight industry categories. The 2022 winners were selected by a panel of 19 statewide experts with backgrounds in business sectors such as technology, food, health care, agriculture, nonprofits, education and government.