Omni Solutions wins Innovation Award

MADISON — On Oct. 12, nine winners were honored from the 30 finalists and more than 300 nominees during the 2022 Wisconsin Innovation Awards at the Memorial Union in Madison. The ceremony recognized the state’s most innovative products and services from eight industry categories. The 2022 winners were selected by a panel of 19 statewide experts with backgrounds in business sectors such as technology, food, health care, agriculture, nonprofits, education and government.
OMNI Solutions of Baraboo won in the manufacturing category. OMNI Solutions is a developer of proprietary, innovative, Earth-friendly Ultraviolet Light technology that is revolutionizing the commercial laundry space. Using two multi-patented products, LUX and SULAOS, OMNI improves safety, cleanliness, and environmental impact while simultaneously reducing costs. Visit omnisaves.com.
For more information about the awards, visit wisconsininnovationawards.com.