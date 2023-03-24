University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension will host an On-Farm Cow-Calf Workshop from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 29 at Babe’s Country Club, W7989 Wells, Road, Mauston. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. with the program at 10 a.m. Lunch available for purchase at Babe’s.

Kevin Ruland, Hollow Point Angus, will host the on-farm tour and discussion of his farm’s cattle handling/working facilities - weather permitting, and discussions about beef handling facilities, and herd health and upcoming changes to purchasing antibiotics.

The workshop should last about 2.5 hours with UW-Extension agriculture educators Sandy Stuttgen, Carolyn Ihde and Bill Halfman.

To pre-register, contact the Taylor County Extension Office at 715-748-3327 ext. 3 by April 24. When pre-registering, leave your name, phone number, and number of people attending. Extension reserves the right to cancel any workshop due to low pre-registration or other reasons and will contact those that have pre-registered in the event of cancellation.

For more information about this or other Extension workshops, contact Bill Halfman at william.halfman@wisc.edu.