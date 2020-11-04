One family’s story about the impact of Veterans Family Camp

Over the years, MacLeod and his family have come to love and support the mission of Easterseals Wisconsin Camps. He shared about their desire to give back, and how as a family, they enjoy participating in service projects that benefit the other campers who are normally served there. The family has built benches, flower boxes, and during one camp session, they noticed the TV in their cabin was broken. They took it upon themselves to purchase and install a new one so that future campers could enjoy it like they had.

As a family unit, they have made many lifelong friends from attending Veterans Family Camp. One of their fondest veteran family friends moved away to Indiana last year and the MacLeods encouraged them to try to still attend camp. They plan to do so this fall, as they said it has become such an important family tradition for them.

When MacLeod recommends the camp to other veteran families, he always reiterates, “Why not give it a try? It’s free!” He shares with them how it has impacted his family, about the friends they’ve made along the way, and the camaraderie between the veterans and their respective branches.