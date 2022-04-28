One Voice Children’s Chorus presents concert

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre One Voice Children’s Chorus will host its first public concert of the season at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Kamps Auditorium at BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W Maple Ave, Beaver Dam. The “Spring Sing” features a selection of songs to lift your spirits.

The chorus, composed of area students in grades 3-5, will debut an original song by local performing arts professional Ric Ramirez. Ramirez will join students on stage singing his new song “Hope.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Purchase tickets online at bdact.org, at Beaver Dam Food Pride or at the BDACT Box Office 30 minutes before the concert.