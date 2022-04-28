 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One Voice Children’s Chorus presents concert

One Voice Children’s Chorus presents concert

Rehearsal for the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre One Voice Children’s Chorus on April 27.

 BDACT/Contributed

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre One Voice Children’s Chorus will host its first public concert of the season at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Kamps Auditorium at BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W Maple Ave, Beaver Dam. The “Spring Sing” features a selection of songs to lift your spirits.

The chorus, composed of area students in grades 3-5, will debut an original song by local performing arts professional Ric Ramirez. Ramirez will join students on stage singing his new song “Hope.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Purchase tickets online at bdact.org, at Beaver Dam Food Pride or at the BDACT Box Office 30 minutes before the concert.

