Taylor O'Neil, from Spring Green, was an award winner during the virtual 2020, MAGD Expo at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. O'Neil, an elementary education major, was the runner-up in the audio/interacitve/physical category for Bomb Squad EP. The categories for entries included a 2-D, 3-D, video, audio/interactive/physical and games. To view students projects, visit magdexpo.com.