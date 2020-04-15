Online art auction to support local artists

River Arts on Water in downtown Prairie du Sac features all local artists living within 35 miles of Sauk Prairie. To help support them during this time, River Arts Inc. is hosting an online art auction of available unframed artworks. The auction will be open for bidding from 9 a.m. April 17 until 12 p.m. April 26. There is also the option to “Buy Now” to secure a favorite piece. The winning bidder will be contacted by River Arts Inc. to arrange payment and delivery options which include shipping, free contactless local delivery, free contactless scheduled pick up, and hold options.