Online resources available for Teach Children To Save Day

'It’s a Habit, Sammy Rabbit!'

April 24th would have been Teach Children to Save Day, but was cancelled as schools are practicing online learning due to the Stay at Home order. To promote the topic, Prevail Bank, including its Baraboo location, created and posted materials online as a resource for teachers and students to learn the importance of saving money. The Wisconsin Bankers Foundation provides books for the banks to read to young students in local schools and talk about the importance of saving money. This year’s book, “It’s a Habit, Sammy Rabbit!” with videos, tips, supporting materials and exercises for children are now available online.

For more information, visit prevail.bank/blog/post/teach-children-to-save.

