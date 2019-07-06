Ooga Brewing joins chamber

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 6, 2019 @ 3:22 pm
Pictured for Ooga Brewing Company’s ribbon cutting are Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce ambassadors, with the owners, Ruth and Jim Metz, assistant brewer Sarah Ferree and head brewer Jeff Scanlan on June 28.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this
article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic
and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You
can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic
or offensive posts.)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)