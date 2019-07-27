Ooga takes top honors

Ooga Brewing Co. of Beaver Dam received top honors as first-place brewery at the Leroy Meat's first annual Brewfest on July 20 for its Jalapeno Cream Ale and Wierdo in the Window wheat-style weissbier. Pictured from left, are head brewer, Jeff Scanlan; assistant brewer, Sarah Ferree, LeRoy Meats co-owner, Scott Hurst.
