Oosterhouse named general manager

Oosterhouse named utility’s general manager

WAUPUN — Waupun Utilities has appointed Jared Oosterhouse as general manager and finance manager, effective March 6. The move comes with the retirement of current general manager Randy Posthuma.

Posthuma began his career as a journeyman lineworker in 1990 and has served as GM since 2013.

Oosterhouse joined Waupun Utilities in 2013 as finance manager and in 2014 took on additional responsibilities with the city of Waupun as finance director and treasurer.

Oosterhouse will discontinue his role as finance director and treasurer for the city of Waupun.

Oosterhouse is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor of science in business administration with majors in accounting and management from Marian University.

For more information, visit waupunutilities.com.

