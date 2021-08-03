Open auditions for BDACT's ‘Death of a Salesman’

Auditioning for Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre's production of "Death of a Salesman," by Arthur Miller, with performances from Oct. 22-31, is now open for the following roles:
- Ben, Willy’s older brother who appears in Willy’s flashbacks. Though a man of questionable character, its clear Willy idolized him.
- Bernard, the neighbor friend of Willy’s sons Biff and Happy who appears in flashbacks as a teenager and as an adult in the present.
- Howard, Willy’s younger boss who appears in one, but crucial scene, allowing for flexible rehearsal time.
- Minor roles requiring minimal rehearsals are Stanley, a waiter at Frank’s Chop House; Miss Forsythe and Letta, two young women in one restaurant scene.
Rehearsals begin in September. To audition for a role, contact Director Diane Lutz at 920-344-2774, or Producer Bobbi Marck at 920-382-1356.