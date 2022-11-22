 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Open house planned for Parade of Trees

JUNEAU — Juneau Chamber of Commerce will host the 26th annual Parade of Trees open house with refreshments, raffle and entertainment from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave.

Trees are provided by the Chamber of Commerce then sponsored and decorated by area businesses and organizations. Sponsors may decorate the tree or ask the Parade of Trees Committee for a community volunteer to assist. 

Tree decorating will be held Nov. 28, 29, 30 and Dec. 1, 2, 3 during library hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The 26 decorated trees will be displayed through December and are undecorated the first week of January.

Donations for the raffle can be dropped off by Nov. 30 at the library during business hours, 11 a.m.  to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Please attach note of who donated the item.

For more information and/or sign-up form, contact Mary at 920 386-2098 or rayaandmarywa@outlook.com.

