HORICON — American Legion Post 157, 736 S Hubbard St, Horicon, will celebrate the 100th-year anniversary of the Legion National charter and this post’s charter being signed with an open house from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. There will be food, music, speakers and door prize raffle with displays from the U.S. military and American Legion over the last 100 years including military uniforms from World War II till present, wartime memorabilia and other items. The bar will be open for soda, beer, liquor and mixed drinks
