Open house planned
Open house planned

EK Machine will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at both Fall River locations, 671 S. Main St. and 465 Quality Court to celebrate 50 years in business. Food and drinks offered.

