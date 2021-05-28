OPEN HOUSE PLANNED
FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College annually recognizes the hard work and academic achievement of students throughout the year.
The annual Miss Wisconsin-USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen-USA state pageants will be staged in Wisconsin Dells.
On May 15, Upham Woods celebrated the grand opening of the newly constructed building, the Upper Dells Education & Research Center with gu…
A free diabetes education event will be held at 1 p.m. June 3 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.
Construction begins Wednesday on a $5.3 million project to improve sections of Highway 44 and Hwy. 33 in Columbia County. Northeast Asphalt, I…
Wormfarm Institute was presented with the Governor’s Tourism Award for its outstanding contributions to the state’s hospitality and travel ind…
FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
Portage High School FFA members created more than a dozen different virtual lessons and provided all the materials to 10 area elementary class…
MADISON — The Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association will host the return of its annual Summer Tour held Saturday, June 26 featuring three stops.
On May 1, the Portage FFA Chapter held its annual Awards Banquet at Portage High School welcoming more than 70 chapter members, parents, alumn…