WAUPUN — The Waupun Fire Department, 16 E. Main St., will host a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!,” including school and day care visits along with the Community Services Open House from 5-8 p.m. Monday.
For more information, call 920-324-7910. For general information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit fpw.org.
