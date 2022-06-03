 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OPENING OF THE SQUARE

Opening of the Square

Mayville Mayor John Guinn (sitting on right), officially opened Mayville Park Square for the season on May 26. Representatives from the city, Main Street Mayville, Mayville Manufacturing and Mayville Rotary were on hand to christen the new stage in the outdoor gathering area located downtown on Allen Street.

 Kelly Simon

