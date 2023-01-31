Opening reception and exhibit set for Friday

Portage Center for the Arts, at 301 E. Cook St., will host a Friends and Family exhibit featuring three local artists and some of their family members Feb. 3-24 at the Drury Gallery. The public is invited to view the exhibit in person from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The show, hung Wednesday by visual arts committee members and artists Liz Gregory, Laura Johnson, and Peg Napralla, features a variety of mediums including oil, pastel and drawing.
A free opening reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday. This show replaces the originally scheduled Dan Gardiner Paper Collage exhibit. Gardiner requested to postpone his exhibit due to illness; a new date is forthcoming. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.