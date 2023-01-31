 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opening reception and exhibit set for Friday

The Friends and Family exhibit, hung Wednesday by visual arts committee members and artists Liz Gregory, left, Laura Johnson, and Peg Napralla, features a variety of mediums including oil, pastel and drawing.

Portage Center for the Arts, at 301 E. Cook St., will host a Friends and Family exhibit featuring three local artists and some of their family members Feb. 3-24 at the Drury Gallery. The public is invited to view the exhibit in person from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The show, hung Wednesday by visual arts committee members and artists Liz Gregory, Laura Johnson, and Peg Napralla, features a variety of mediums including oil, pastel and drawing.

A free opening reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday. This show replaces the originally scheduled Dan Gardiner Paper Collage exhibit. Gardiner requested to postpone his exhibit due to illness; a new date is forthcoming. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

