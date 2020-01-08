Opening reception at River Arts on Water Gallery
0 comments

Opening reception at River Arts on Water Gallery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Opening reception at River Arts on Water Gallery

“Cerulean Warbler Profile” by Cynthia Quinn.

 RIVER ARTS INC/Contributed

A public reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. The featured artists for January-March are Cynthia Quinn and Lisa Binkley. Both artists specialize in intricate, hand stitched and hand beaded fiber art featuring natural dyes. The artists work are on view for a limited time only, now through March 28.

At the reception, the public can meet with the artists, see their work, and enjoy light hors d’oeuvres. Artist talk begins at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. All artwork in the gallery is 10% off during public receptions from 5:30-7:30 p.m. only.

For more information, call 608-643-5215, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News