Opening reception at River Arts on Water Gallery

A public reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. The featured artists for January-March are Cynthia Quinn and Lisa Binkley. Both artists specialize in intricate, hand stitched and hand beaded fiber art featuring natural dyes. The artists work are on view for a limited time only, now through March 28.
At the reception, the public can meet with the artists, see their work, and enjoy light hors d’oeuvres. Artist talk begins at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. All artwork in the gallery is 10% off during public receptions from 5:30-7:30 p.m. only.
For more information, call 608-643-5215, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.