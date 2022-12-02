 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opening reception for Local Artists Showcase today

 PORTAGE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage, will host PCA's annual Local Artist Showcase from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 30.

An opening reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. today. The reception and gallery are free and open to the public.

The Local Artist Showcase represents original paintings, drawings, sculptures, fiber arts, jewelry, carvings, metals, ceramics and photography by artists from throughout the area. The exhibit features one piece of art from each of 36 unique artists.

For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

