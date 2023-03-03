Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage, will host the K-8 Student Art Show through March 31, featuring artwork from Portage public and private schools. The publican view the exhibit in person from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

An opening reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. today and will coincide with Art Attack, an entertaining, speed painting event between local artists hosted by Blank Canvas Arts of Baraboo, that serves as a fundraiser for Portage School Art Departments.

The reception, gallery and Art Attack! are free and open to the public. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.