Operation Dry Water is July 2-4

Operation Dry Water to educate boaters about the dangers of boating under the influence

As part of a nationally coordinated effort to educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the annual Operation Dry Water campaign, July 2-4. The mission of Operation Dry Water is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related incidents and fatalities on the water.

Operation Dry Water weekend includes boater outreach, education, and coordinated enforcement surrounding boating under the influence. Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating incidents. Help keep everyone safe by not drinking alcohol while on the water, or operating a boat after drinking alcohol. Use of legal and illegal drugs also impairs judgment and reaction time and creates dangerous circumstances while boating.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reminds boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water. The risk of serious injury is the same for operators and passengers when drinking. Alcohol use by passengers presents a danger regardless of whether the operator is consuming alcohol or not.

Boaters can learn more about boating under the influence by contacting recreation deputy Luke Luther at 920-386-4106, email lluther@co.dodge.wi.us or visit operationdrywater.org.