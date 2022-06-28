 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, WiscNews is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health

Operation Dry Water is July 2-4

  • 0

Operation Dry Water to educate boaters about the dangers of boating under the influence

As part of a nationally coordinated effort to educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the annual Operation Dry Water campaign, July 2-4. The mission of Operation Dry Water is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related incidents and fatalities on the water.

Operation Dry Water weekend includes boater outreach, education, and coordinated enforcement surrounding boating under the influence. Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating incidents. Help keep everyone safe by not drinking alcohol while on the water, or operating a boat after drinking alcohol. Use of legal and illegal drugs also impairs judgment and reaction time and creates dangerous circumstances while boating.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reminds boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water. The risk of serious injury is the same for operators and passengers when drinking. Alcohol use by passengers presents a danger regardless of whether the operator is consuming alcohol or not.

People are also reading…

Boaters can learn more about boating under the influence by contacting recreation deputy Luke Luther at 920-386-4106, email lluther@co.dodge.wi.us or visit operationdrywater.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mower named Top 20 new product

Mower named Top 20 new product

MAYVILLE — The Metalcraft of Mayville/Scag Power Equipment Scag EVZ electric zero-turn riding mower has been chosen by Landscape Business as o…

Lulich awarded $600 scholarship

Ethan Lulich of Mauston, has been awarded a $600 scholarship from the Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters to attend the Washington Leadership …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News