Opportunities for fun and fulfillment at library

Reedsburg Public Library
The Reedsburg Public Library January calendar has something for everyone, with popular youth and adult programs returning for the winter months and the Friends of the Library annual meeting scheduled for Jan. 23.
The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library’s annual Membership Meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 in the library’s Community Room. The nonprofit Friends group was established in 1994, with the purpose of strengthening collections and expanding programs at the library through fundraising efforts. Although new members are accepted at any time, the annual Membership Meeting is great for learning what the group is all about. Officers will give a review of 2021, and update members on plans for the coming year. This information is also in the latest edition of the Friends quarterly newsletter “RPL Bindings,” available in the library, or at reedsburg library.org.
Several opportunities exist to help and make new friends/Friends in the coming year. Already on the docket are the annual “Pi(e)” Sale in March, the Grateful Bread sale in November, the annual Holiday Fund Drive, and three book sales throughout the year. In addition, if you have a passion for writing, crafting, baking, organizing, or brainstorming, please share these talents with the group, or contact Friends library staff liaison Kris Houtler at info@reedsburglibrary.org. You never know how your special gifts may assist the Friends during the year.
Additional activities for adults in January include the virtual evening discussion of “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones at 6 p.m. Jan. 20. The morning book group meets in person at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 to talk about Sally Hepworth’s “The Mother-In-Law.”
For more information, call 608-768-READ or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
