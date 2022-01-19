Opportunities for fun and fulfillment at library

Reedsburg Public Library

The Reedsburg Public Library January calendar has something for everyone, with popular youth and adult programs returning for the winter months and the Friends of the Library annual meeting scheduled for Jan. 23.

The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library’s annual Membership Meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 in the library’s Community Room. The nonprofit Friends group was established in 1994, with the purpose of strengthening collections and expanding programs at the library through fundraising efforts. Although new members are accepted at any time, the annual Membership Meeting is great for learning what the group is all about. Officers will give a review of 2021, and update members on plans for the coming year. This information is also in the latest edition of the Friends quarterly newsletter “RPL Bindings,” available in the library, or at reedsburg library.org.