Portage Optimist Club names the first-place winners from its Tri-Star Basketball Competition held March 4 at Portage High School. From left, Landon Ostrowski, Kaitlyn Todryk, Zachary Kraucyk, Alivia Veloz, Madison Mayne, Lucas Ostrowski, A J Veloz, Hayden Brown. They are now eligible to compete in the April sectional competition held in Sun Prairie.