Optimist Club discusses Alzheimer’s

Bonnie Nuttkinson, Outreach Specialist, at the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute in the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was the guest speaker at the Feb. 3 Sauk Prairie Optimist Zoom meeting. To be placed on the center’s newsletter list, go to adrc.wisc.edu/newsletter and to view the podcast, “Dementia Matters” go to adrc.wisc.edu/dementia-matters.