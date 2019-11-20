{{featured_button_text}}
Optimist Club gives donations

On Nov. 6, the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club presented a $500 donation to Summer School Principal/Merrimac Community Charter School Principal Amy Brehm, $150 to Diane Shaw for the Giving Tree, and $200 to Dale Haroldson, a special olympics volunteer. Pictured, from left, are Amy Brehm, Diane Shaw, Dale Haroldson, Caleb Maier, and Cece Maier.

 SPOC/Contributed
