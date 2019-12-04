Optimist Club gives students Optimist certificates of appreciation

On Nov. 13, Sauk Prairie High School student presented their research work on the Monarch butterfly this year. They all received an Optimist certificate of appreciation and certificates from the Monarch Butterfly Project. Pictured, from left, are Caity Kinnamon, Camdyn Kastalitz, Avery Leigh, Hannah Accola and Amy Chamberlain.
