Optimist Club holds fundraiser Sept. 4

The Sauk Prairie Optimist Club will host a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Wyttenbach Meats, 1940 Prairie St., in Prairie du Sac. The Club will sell brats, hamburgers, cheeseburgers and offer baked goods for sale. Prices are $3 for a brat, $4 for a hamburger and $1 to add cheese. For an extra $2 a bag of chips and a soda or water will be provided. Individually wrapped baked goods will vary in price.