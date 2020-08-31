 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Optimist Club holds fundraiser Sept. 4
0 comments

Optimist Club holds fundraiser Sept. 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Sauk Prairie Optimist Club will host a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Wyttenbach Meats, 1940 Prairie St., in Prairie du Sac. The Club will sell brats, hamburgers, cheeseburgers and offer baked goods for sale. Prices are $3 for a brat, $4 for a hamburger and $1 to add cheese. For an extra $2 a bag of chips and a soda or water will be provided. Individually wrapped baked goods will vary in price.

This is a fundraiser earmarked for the four Optimist scholarships they offer through the Sauk Prairie High School “Dollars for Scholars” scholarship program each year which is 40% of their charitable giving to youth each year.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Two elected to Angus delegate

Cody Quam and Chad Stevenson, of Lodi, have been elected as delegates to the 137th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News