Optimist Club honors three long time members

On July 31, the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club presented the Blue Spoon Cafe' a framed picture honoring three long time Optimist members, Denman Kramer, Milly Zantow, and Woody Zantow. The framed picture will be hung in the River Room at the Cafe' where the Optimists meet weekly. Accepting the picture was Brian Miller, left, and Dylan Boss, right.
