Optimist Club inducts new member

On Aug. 21, the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club inducted a new member, Terry Haag. She was known as the "baby nurse” at Sauk Prairie Healthcare after attending Madison Area Technical College and graduating in the first class of nurses and went on to get a four-year degree at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Since retiring she has been helping with the Ice Age Trail, doing volunteer work in Haiti and running a business called Gentle Release in both Sauk City and Mt. Horeb. Pictured from left, are Fred Dorn, Terry Haag, and Shari Diehl.
