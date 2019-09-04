{{featured_button_text}}
Optimist Club inducts newest member

On Aug. 21, the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club inducted newest member Mary Brennan. Pictured, from left, are Lieutenant Governor Fred Dorn, Mary Brennan, and her sponsor, Kathy Kelter.

 SPOC/Contributed
