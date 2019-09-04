Optimist Club inducts newest member

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High around 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 4, 2019 @ 11:57 am
On Aug. 21, the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club inducted newest member Mary Brennan. Pictured, from left, are Lieutenant Governor Fred Dorn, Mary Brennan, and her sponsor, Kathy Kelter.
