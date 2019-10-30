The Sauk Prairie Optimist Club will host their "Non-Election Day" Spaghetti Dinner, from 4:30-7 p.m. Nov 5 at the Sauk Prairie Community Education Center, 730 Monroe St., Sauk City. The dinner includes spaghetti, sauce, bread, salad, dressing, coffee and/or milk and will be catered by Riviera Bowl. Delicious homemade cookies, bars and other desserts are also included.
Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, and free for children 4 years old and younger. They may be purchased from a member or at the door.
The dinner is a major fundraiser for the club providing funds to "give away" to community groups such as the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, local libraries, Middle Level Leader and Student of the Month recognitions, the Food Pantry and many more. Funds go to the Sauk Prairie High School Dollar for Scholars scholarship program funding three named scholarships.
