Optimist learn about Pilates

On July 10, Laura LaCour, left, informed the Optimists about Pilates with Shari Diehl, right. She shared the history, the health benefits, and demonstrated the use of some equipment. LaCour is one of three owners of The Body Shop Pilates studio in Sauk City.
